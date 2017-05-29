NEWS

5-year-old boy drowns in Statesville swimming pool

The pool area at the Signal Hill Apartments in Statesville. (via WSOC)

STATESVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Another tragedy involving a child and water has happened, this time in the western part of the state.

ABC11 affiliate WSOC reported that a 5-year-old drowned Monday afternoon at a pool at the Signal Hill apartments in Statesville, officials say.

The Statesville Police Chief said efforts to resuscitate the boy were unsuccessful.

No further information was released about the incident.

The Statesville Police Department is investigating.

Last week, there were two child drowning deaths in the ABC11 viewing area.

A 2-year-old girl died Thursday after she was pulled from a pond in Johnston County.

Earlier that day, a 2-year-old boy died in Hope Mills after he fell into a swimming pool behind a family home. The boy had slipped out through a pet door.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsdrowningchild deathnorth carolina newsswimmingpoolStatesville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
3 arrested, burglarized Clayton police chief's home
Navy SEAL killed in parachute accident honored at Memorial Day ceremony
Hot air balloon crashes after man proposes to girlfriend
Tiger kills zookeeper at Hamerton Zoo Park in England
More News
Top Stories
3 arrested, burglarized Clayton police chief's home
Chief: Cary officer returned fire, killing burglary suspect
Firefighters battle large blaze at factory in Henderson
Has the state crime lab improved? I-Team takes a look
I-Team: veterans' complaints show cracks in VA system
NC teen shot to death, authorities search for suspect
Zookeeper killed in tiger incident at UK zoo
Show More
Golf great Tiger Woods charged with DWI in Florida
Evening thunderstorms possible - chance of severe WX
Legendary sportswriter Frank Deford dies at age 78, ESPN reports
Man shot in Raleigh, police searching for suspect
North Carolinians honor the fallen on Memorial Day
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
PHOTOS: Raleigh firefighters battle townhome complex blaze
PHOTOS: Storm damage in Sampson County
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos