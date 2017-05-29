5-year-old boy drowns in Statesville swimming pool

Another tragedy involving a child and water has happened, this time in the western part of the state.ABC11 affiliatethat a 5-year-old drowned Monday afternoon at a pool at the Signal Hill apartments in Statesville, officials say.The Statesville Police Chief said efforts to resuscitate the boy were unsuccessful.No further information was released about the incident.The Statesville Police Department is investigating.Last week, there were two child drowning deaths in the ABC11 viewing area.A 2-year-old girl died Thursday after she wasin Johnston County.Earlier that day, a 2-year-old boy died in Hope Mills after hebehind a family home. The boy had slipped out through a pet door.