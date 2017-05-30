UNION COUNTY, North Carolina --A 6-foot alligator was found Monday night in the middle of Highway 74 in Union County, WSOC reports.
A driver called to report the alligator in the middle of the busy Highway, just before midnight.
It was about a mile outside of Marshville town limits, near Stegall Lake.
"I had to move over a little bit, but it was still moving," the woman told county dispatchers. "I wasn't fixing to stay right there!"
Officers said the gator suffered a fatal head wound from being hit by a car.
"I've heard of turtles in the roadway, but you'd expect a turtle in a roadway," said officer Steven Fultz said. "I don't think you'd hear of an alligator. That's something you'd expect in Florida, near the Everglades, not here in Marshville, North Carolina."
