A 6-foot alligator was found Monday night in the middle of Highway 74 in Union County, WSOC reports.A driver called to report the alligator in the middle of the busy Highway, just before midnight.It was about a mile outside of Marshville town limits, near Stegall Lake."I had to move over a little bit, but it was still moving," the woman told county dispatchers. "I wasn't fixing to stay right there!"Officers said the gator suffered a fatal head wound from being hit by a car."I've heard of turtles in the roadway, but you'd expect a turtle in a roadway," said officer Steven Fultz said. "I don't think you'd hear of an alligator. That's something you'd expect in Florida, near the Everglades, not here in Marshville, North Carolina."