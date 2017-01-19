NEWS

62-year-old Carthage man charged with murder

Gregory Thomas Short (Credit: Moore County Sheriff's Office)

CARTHAGE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A 62-year-old Carthage man has been arrested and charged with shooting man at his home, the Moore County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Around 6:18 p.m. Wednesday, authorities were dispatched to the 100 block of Murdocksville Road in Carthage after a report of shots fired.

Emergency crews found 55-year-old Jeffrey Dowd dead at the scene. Deputies arrested Gregory Thomas Short soon after.

Short is charged with one count of felony murder and one count of felony possession of a firearm by a felon.

He is being held in the Moore County Detention Center under no bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 14.

