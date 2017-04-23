MADISON COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --WLOS reports that a Madison County couple is behind bars after authorities said their 7-week-old daughter was hospitalized from severe beatings.
Police said Billie Dewayne Taylor is charged with abusing his infant child multiple times, starting when she was as young as 4-weeks-old.
The baby's mother, Jennifer Dawn Davis, is charged with failing to report the crime to authorities or get medical help for the child.
One of the infant's legs is broken, and the other leg is suspected to be broken. The child also has five broken ribs, with several other ribs that are currently in the healing stages from separate incidents, according to authorities.
Authorities said she also has internal swelling as a result of the last assault.
Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood said after interviewing the couple it was determined that Davis heard "blood-curdling screams coming from the child," on at least two or three occasions.
Sheriff Harwood said deputies acted as soon as they received a call from the Department of Social Services, on Tuesday.
Taylor and Davis are both charged with two counts of felony child abuse.
Authorities said the couple worked as caretakers for the Mintz Family Care Home in Marshall. They added that the Department of Social Services has previously removed a different child from their home.
