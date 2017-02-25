8-year-old shot to death after crash in Houston

Homicide detectives have confirmed that an 8-year-old girl was shot to death after surviving a car crash early Saturday morning.The crash and subsequent shooting took place on West Fuqua Street near Sam Houston Parkway.Officers say two cars were headed south on West Fuqua when they crashed into a black Honda Accord going east along the Beltway feeder road.Soon after, officers believe someone in one of the two cars that were headed southbound started firing gunshots."At some point somebody from one of the two other vehicles on Fuqua got out, shot up the other vehicle, striking a young, eight-year-old girl in the backseat. She later died from her injuries at the hospital," said Detective David Stark with the Houston Police Department.The child was traveling with her mother and police believe they were just bystanders.No word on why the other two cars crashed into the Accord. It's not clear if they were racing, if it was a road rage incident, or if it was something else.Officers are looking for the drivers of those two cars. One of the cars, a white Pontiac, remained at the scene but the driver took off. The driver of the other car drove off. Their car is described as a dark sedan, possibly a Toyota, possibly with front-end damage.