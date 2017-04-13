NEWS

9-year-old injured in San Bernardino school shooting 'recovering well'

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. --
The 9-year-old boy injured in a murder-suicide shooting at North Park Elementary in San Bernardino, California is recovering, according to his parents.

The San Bernardino City Unified School District posted a photo on Facebook of a smiling Nolan Brandy with his parents, Leon and Rachel, saying that the family wishes "to thank the community for the outpouring of prayers and support they have received."

"They are happy to inform everyone that Nolan, 9, is recovering well," the post said.

Brandy suffered a gunshot wound Monday in his classroom when his teacher's estranged husband walked in and gunned her down, killing her and one other student who was standing close to her.

Eight-year-old Jonathan Martinez was rushed to the hospital along with Brandy, but died before reaching surgery.
After killing teacher Karen Smith and wounding the two boys, 53-year-old Cedric Anderson turned the gun on himself.

Brandy's family asked for continued prayers for the families of victims Jonathan Martinez and Karen Smith. "We are grateful," they said.

----------

Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo

Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Related Topics:
newsschool shootingschoolmurder suicideCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man hid 65 drug packets in his stomach on flight to RDU
Ex-Trump aide: 'Something may have come up' with Russians about lifting US sanctions
Cary PD: Man exposed himself to kids in multiple cases
Georgia officer placed on leave after allegedly kicking handcuffed man
Wife helps Wayne Co. inmate escape during trash pickup
More News
Top Stories
Wife helps Wayne Co. inmate escape during trash pickup
Man hid 65 drug packets in his stomach on flight to RDU
Pentagon: US dropped largest non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan
Cary PD: Man exposed himself to kids in multiple cases
Benson Realtor killed in Harnett Co. crash; 1 critical
Lawyer: Dragged passenger lost 2 teeth and broke his nose
13 new flu deaths reported last week in North Carolina
Show More
Truck catches on fire at Raleigh gas station
'Survivor' contestant outs competitor as transgender
Driver flees crash site, arrested while ordering breakfast
Driver hits police car as officer investigates DWI crash
Justin Jackson leaves UNC after junior season to enter NBA draft
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at elementary school in San Bernardino, California
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: U.S. launches missiles against Syria
PHOTOS: Tar Heels return home after national championship win
More Photos