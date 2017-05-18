NEWS

ABC11 gets sneak peek of Seymour Johnson air show

Seymour Johnson Air Force Base (WTVD)

By and and Adolfo Ibarra
GOLDSBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is home to the 4th Fighter Wing of the Air Combat Command, one of the most storied in U.S. history.

Wednesday, ABC11 photojournalist Adolfo Ibarra went up in the air with a refueling jet. He got an up-close look at some of the air crafts you'll see if you go to Seymour Johnson's Wings Over Wayne Air Show this weekend.

The 916th Air Refueling Wing is one of two Air Force Reserve Units stationed at Seymour Johnson AFB in Goldsboro. Its mission is to deliver dominant Strike Eagle airpower, anytime, anyplace.



Boom operators work in the tail end (the boom section) of the KC 135 refueling jet, where they refuel an F-22 Raptor.

Without the boom operators and refueling jets, our Air Force couldn't stay in the air.

You can see these jets and many others at Seymour Johnson's Wings Over Wayne Air Show.

Click here for event information.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsair showair forcemilitaryGoldsboro
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Woman killed, 22 injured after car plows into pedestrians in Times Square
Interior Dept. nominee says Trump's views could outweigh climate science
Timeline: How we got from Flynn's firing to a special prosecutor
Former Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes is dead
More News
Top Stories
Mebane man accused of threatening judge on social media
Cary water-main break closes part of Harrison Avenue
Dozens of Bloods members arrested in NC gang crackdown
Car plows into pedestrians in Times Square
Fayetteville road closed after dump truck hits power pole
Woman with bearded dragon in bra charged with DWI
Your devices are listening, and saving...
Show More
Alleged Chapel Hill flasher arrested
Graduation controversy hangs over Fayetteville school
Medical examiner: Soundgarden singer committed suicide
Man accused of shooting 10-year-old goes before judge
Senator Burr says Flynn hasn't responded to subpoena
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fiery crash closes I-95
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
More Photos