ABC11 gets sneak peek of Seymour Johnson air show

GOLDSBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is home to the 4th Fighter Wing of the Air Combat Command, one of the most storied in U.S. history.
Wednesday, ABC11 photojournalist Adolfo Ibarra went up in the air with a refueling jet. He got an up-close look at some of the air crafts you'll see if you go to Seymour Johnson's Wings Over Wayne Air Show this weekend.
The 916th Air Refueling Wing is one of two Air Force Reserve Units stationed at Seymour Johnson AFB in Goldsboro. Its mission is to deliver dominant Strike Eagle airpower, anytime, anyplace.
Boom operators work in the tail end (the boom section) of the KC 135 refueling jet, where they refuel an F-22 Raptor.
Without the boom operators and refueling jets, our Air Force couldn't stay in the air.
You can see these jets and many others at Seymour Johnson's Wings Over Wayne Air Show.
