NEWS

Accidental chemical release in Dunn under control

(Shutterstock)

Dunn, North Carolina (WTVD) --
On Saturday, June 24, the Fayetteville Emergency Management Department responded to assist Harnett County Emergency Management with a hazardous materials release incident at Brainerd Chemical located at 1600 South Wilson Avenue.

The investigation showed that there was no explosion or fire; the accident was a release of hydrogen peroxide and sulfuric acid being mixed to make commercial grade disinfectant.

Buildings surrounding a radius of 600 meters were evacuated as a standard precaution and the area will remain evacuated until air monitoring on the property is completed.One employee suffered minor injuries, he was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

The FFD hazardous materials crews are conducting air monitoring operations to ensure the environment is safe prior to releasing the building back to the owner.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newschemical leakexplosionfayetteville newsevacuationDunn
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police identify man killed in shooting on Wake Forest Road
Massachusetts jogger slaying suspect indicted for murder
Fayetteville police search for peeping Tom
Missing diver medevaced by USCG dies
More News
Top Stories
Police identify man killed in shooting on Wake Forest Road
Raleigh Police respond to shooting on Wake Forest Road
Missing diver medevaced by USCG dies
2 Moore County deputies involved in shooting
Fayetteville police search for peeping Tom
Cary vigil held for slain Virginia Muslim teen
Raleigh police: Man pistol-whipped in driveway
Show More
Texas mom charged in 2 toddlers' hot car deaths
Moore County deputies involved in shooting with armed man
Pet-hating neighbor has Hoke County family on edge
Thousands of new jobs could be coming to NC: Here's why
Parents of baby who starved say another child on the way
More News
Photos
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
More Photos