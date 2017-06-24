On Saturday, June 24, the Fayetteville Emergency Management Department responded to assist Harnett County Emergency Management with a hazardous materials release incident at Brainerd Chemical located at 1600 South Wilson Avenue.The investigation showed that there was no explosion or fire; the accident was a release of hydrogen peroxide and sulfuric acid being mixed to make commercial grade disinfectant.Buildings surrounding a radius of 600 meters were evacuated as a standard precaution and the area will remain evacuated until air monitoring on the property is completed.One employee suffered minor injuries, he was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.The FFD hazardous materials crews are conducting air monitoring operations to ensure the environment is safe prior to releasing the building back to the owner.