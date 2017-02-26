NEWS

Actor Bill Paxton dies at age 61

Bill Paxton arrives at the Critics' Choice Television Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Sunday, May 31, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Actor Bill Paxton has died at 61, family representatives confirm to ABC News.

A statement from family representatives said Paxton died from complications from surgery. It is not known why Paxton had surgery.


"It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery," the statement said. "A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father."

Paxton's career spans decades and includes films such as "Titanic," "Twister" and "Aliens." He leaves behind a wife and two children.
