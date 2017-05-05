Amber Alert for missing Forsyth County teen cancelled

An Amber Alert for missing Forsyth County teen has been cancelled. Authorities said 15-year-old Cassidy Ann Bottoms has been found in the Sanford area and she is okay.Sanford police said earlier this week that one of two men involved in her disappearance surrendered there.Bottoms was last seen in Winston-Salem with two men, 24-year-old Deshawn Townes and 20-year-old Joffee Lee Cutler.Townes turned himself in along with the Nissan Altima mentioned in the Amber Alert. Sanford Police told ABC11 that Townes is not a suspect, he is a "person of interest."Bottoms was found with Cutler.