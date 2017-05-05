AMBER ALERT

Amber Alert for missing Forsyth County teen cancelled

EMBED </>More News Videos

Cassidy Ann Bottoms, 15, was reported missing out of Forsyth County.

By
SANFORD, North Carolina (WTVD) --
An Amber Alert for missing Forsyth County teen has been cancelled. Authorities said 15-year-old Cassidy Ann Bottoms has been found in the Sanford area and she is okay.

Sanford police said earlier this week that one of two men involved in her disappearance surrendered there.

Bottoms was last seen in Winston-Salem with two men, 24-year-old Deshawn Townes and 20-year-old Joffee Lee Cutler.

Townes turned himself in along with the Nissan Altima mentioned in the Amber Alert. Sanford Police told ABC11 that Townes is not a suspect, he is a "person of interest."

Bottoms was found with Cutler.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsamber alertmissing girlWinston-SalemSanford
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
AMBER ALERT
Missing Tenn. student found, former teacher arrested
Woman in car with kidnapped NC girl accused in killings
Amber Alert for NC girl cancelled, parents found dead
Missing 8-year-old girl found safe after being taken
More amber alert
NEWS
Family wants graduation to recognize teen who died
Prosecutors drop rape charges against immigrant HS students
Baby deer found near Falls Lake
Inside the US military's mission in Somalia
More News
Top Stories
Family wants graduation to recognize teen who died
Durham school resource officer under investigation
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Raleigh kindergartner left on school bus
Baby deer found near Falls Lake
Glenwood Avenue closed for water pipe repair
Country music legend Loretta Lynn hospitalized after having a stroke
Show More
NWS: Tornado caused damage in Granville County
Woman accused of running clinic without license
Police officer charged in death of 15-year-old boy near Dallas
New details emerge in horrific Penn State fraternity death
ITEAM: Family says woman won't be safe if she's deported
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Friday, May 5, 2017
ITEAM: Family says woman won't be safe if she's deported
Raleigh kindergartner left on school bus
October trial date planned for Bowe Bergdahl
More Video