Ambulance stolen from Duke Hospital ER

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --Authorities in Durham have arrested a man after a Granville County ambulance was stolen from the emergency room entrance at Duke Hospital early Friday morning.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Durham police were called about the incident just after 4:30 a.m.
Officers arrested the unidentified man a short time later after he was stopped at Winston Road and Frasier Street.
The man is expected to face larceny of an emergency vehicle charges.