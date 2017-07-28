NEWS

Ambulance stolen from Duke Hospital ER

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities in Durham have arrested a man after a Granville County ambulance was stolen from the emergency room entrance at Duke Hospital early Friday morning.

Durham police were called about the incident just after 4:30 a.m.

Officers arrested the unidentified man a short time later after he was stopped at Winston Road and Frasier Street.

The man is expected to face larceny of an emergency vehicle charges.

