NEWS

Hoke County animal shelter owner charged with child pornography

Stephen Joseph Spear (image courtesy Hoke County Sheriff's Office)

RAEFORD, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The owner of a Hoke County animal shelter accused of animal cruelty last year now faces child pornography charges.

Officials say they rearrested 69-year-old Stephen Joseph Spear after finding images of children involved in sexual activity on his computer while investigating the cruelty allegations.

In January, 2016, authorities raided The Haven-Friends for Life no-kill shelter and removed about 600 animals following complaints about neglect.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Investigators said they found at least 15 dead dogs in scattered burial sites throughout the shelter property.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"We've seen open wounds on animals, we've seen no water for the animals, we are seeing animals that seem to be malnourished," said Cpt. John Kivett of the Hoke County Sheriff's Office in 2016.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Spear and his wife were charged with three counts of felony possession of controlled substance and four counts of cruelty to animals.

He is now charged with 114 counts of second and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Bond was set at $228,000.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsanimal crueltyanimal abusesex offenseRaeford
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Suggests Supreme Court Nominee's Criticism of Him Misrepresented
2 charged in 20-year-old Raleigh murder
Winter Weather Grounds, Delays Thousands of Flights Across US
Alabama AG Replacing Jeff Sessions in Senate
More News
Top Stories
Power outages reported as gusty winds blow
Mark Armstrong Duke vs. Carolina prediction: Duke 83-79
DA talks possible charges in daycare breastfeeding case
2 charged in 20-year-old Raleigh murder
NC family says neighbor stabbed their dog to death
Ex-NY Knick Charles Oakley Arrested After Altercation
Deputies: Toddler playing in area with syringes, heroin
Show More
Winter Weather Grounds, Delays Thousands of Flights Across US
Clothing retailers backing away from Ivakna Trump
Man accused of killing family dog with a machete
Legislators, gay rights groups press for HB2 repeal
Despite legal fight, most of Cooper's cabinet on the job
More News
Photos
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
PHOTOS: Meet the Puppy Bowl starting line-up
More Photos