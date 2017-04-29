Apex BB gun shooting suspects charged with assault

Police have charged the two suspects wanted for multiple BB gun shootings in Apex with assault.Captain C. Blair Myhand with the Apex Police Department said Christopher Charles Tucker, 20, and Brandon Andrade, 16, were taken into custody Friday.Three BB gun shootings were reported this month, the most recent taking place Friday afternoon. Two other incidents reportedly targeted Apex HS students.Together, Tucker and Andrade are charged with five counts of assault inflicting serious injury.Both are charged with discharging a barreled weapon within town limits.Officers spotted the vehicle they were in on Friday and found two BB guns inside.Tucker and Andrade were taken into custody without incident and appeared before the magistrate Friday night.