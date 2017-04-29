NEWS

Apex BB gun shooting suspects charged with assault

Left: Christian Charles Tucker; Right: Brandon Isaac Andrade (Credit: Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

APEX, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Police have charged the two suspects wanted for multiple BB gun shootings in Apex with assault.

Captain C. Blair Myhand with the Apex Police Department said Christopher Charles Tucker, 20, and Brandon Andrade, 16, were taken into custody Friday.

Three BB gun shootings were reported this month, the most recent taking place Friday afternoon. Two other incidents reportedly targeted Apex HS students.

READ MORE HERE

Together, Tucker and Andrade are charged with five counts of assault inflicting serious injury.

Both are charged with discharging a barreled weapon within town limits.

Officers spotted the vehicle they were in on Friday and found two BB guns inside.

Tucker and Andrade were taken into custody without incident and appeared before the magistrate Friday night.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsshootingbb gunApex
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Apex Police take BB gun shooting suspects into custody
NEWS
Truck takes down Fuquay-Varina power lines
Trump's first 100 days 'by the numbers'
Democrats bash Trump's first 100 days but 'pretty exciting' for GOP
Russia flaunts Arctic expansion with new military bases
More News
Top Stories
Overturned truck closes lanes on I-40 east in Orange Co
Child playing with gun injured in accidental shooting
Democrats bash Trump's first 100 days but 'pretty exciting' for GOP
Truck takes down Fuquay-Varina power lines
Fleeing suspect fires shots at Burlington officer
NASA employee arrested on child pornography charge
Chipotle employee accused of planting bathroom camera
Show More
CA must allow transgender inmates' earrings, judge says
Experts: Long road ahead for Trump offshore drilling order
Napercise classes teach you the art of snoozing
21,000 AT&T workers poised for Monday strike
Clayton names decorated veteran as new chief of police
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
PHOTOS: Walk to defeat ALS
PHOTOS: Raleigh March for Science
More Photos