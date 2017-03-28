NEWS

Apex family escapes as fire destroys home, kills dogs

EMBED </>More News Videos

In addition to losing their two dogs, the Hazels also lost 48 years of family memories like pictures and videos.

By
WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
A family was able to escape their burning Wake County home after flames broke out overnight.

The blaze consumed the house on Mountainbrook Road, off Ten-Ten Road near Holly Springs Road in Apex.

The family was unharmed, however, two dogs died from injuries they sustained in the fire.

"There's nothing like a house that's on fire. You can't breathe. And I can see how it can be very deadly very quickly," said homeowner Cynthia Hazel.

The Hazels said they were woken by their smoke detector.

"The smoke alarm went off. We were in bed asleep and immediately got up and found out the house was on fire and just got out as fast as we could," said John Hazel.

Firefighters had a time wrestling the flames because they had to use trucks to bring in water.

In addition to losing their two dogs, the Hazels also lost 48 years of family memories like pictures and videos.

"I can't even describe it. Losing furniture is one thing, but losing all the memorabilia that we had in the house, that's what makes it tough," said John Hazel.

It is unclear what sparked the fire.

Related Topics:
newsfireApex
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Everything you need to know about House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes
Police: Homeowner's son kills 3 burglars with rifle
Fuquay-Varina teen, 16, leads police on high-speed chase
Trump admin wanted to curtail former AG's Russia testimony, lawyer alleges
More News
Top Stories
Fuquay-Varina teen, 16, leads police on high-speed chase
Police: Homeowner's son kills 3 burglars with rifle
Truck windshields smashed by rocks on I-85
White House calls for domestic cuts to finance border wall
Group says NC has 48 hours to repeal HB2 or lose events
Wake County schools roll out new texting feature
Counter billboard on gender equality goes up in Raleigh
Show More
Family of slain kids: Don't ignore the warning signs
2nd water main break reported in Cary
Severe weather risk today - Biggest threats wind, hail
Woman charged with sex offense involving child
Boy hit by car near school bus stop in Durham
More News
Top Video
Truck windshields smashed by rocks on I-85
Pollen season is here with a vengeance
Crash involving tractor trailers shuts down I-95 in Halifax County
Hoke County deputies searching for murder suspect
More Video