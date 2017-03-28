Apex family escapes as fire destroys home, kills dogs

A family was able to escape their burning Wake County home after flames broke out overnight.The blaze consumed the house on Mountainbrook Road, off Ten-Ten Road near Holly Springs Road in Apex.The family was unharmed, however, two dogs died from injuries they sustained in the fire."There's nothing like a house that's on fire. You can't breathe. And I can see how it can be very deadly very quickly," said homeowner Cynthia Hazel.The Hazels said they were woken by their smoke detector."The smoke alarm went off. We were in bed asleep and immediately got up and found out the house was on fire and just got out as fast as we could," said John Hazel.Firefighters had a time wrestling the flames because they had to use trucks to bring in water.In addition to losing their two dogs, the Hazels also lost 48 years of family memories like pictures and videos."I can't even describe it. Losing furniture is one thing, but losing all the memorabilia that we had in the house, that's what makes it tough," said John Hazel.It is unclear what sparked the fire.