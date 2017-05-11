An Apex teacher has been suspended after a video on social media showed him using a racial slur comparing a 7th grader to a slave.Ayona Wilson said her 13-year-old son was humiliated when the video was posted to Snapchat, and she has since pulled him out of school.Wilson said the incident happened Wednesday in what's known as the "Cougar Den," where students finish school work.In the video, an Apex Middle School teacher can be heard saying:"It's more so hurtful than anything because I would never want my children to expect that," Wilson explained. "[The teacher] should know what to say, what not to say to these children. He also had to know some of the things he says can hurt people and that is going to stick with my son forever."Dayon Warren, the subject of the video, said the teacher got mad Wednesday when of a bunch of kids started laughing in class. Warren said the teacher used the slave-master analogy in an attempt to say children need to listen to adults."I didn't know what to say. He started calling me a slave," Warren said. "He could have said it different instead of using that analogy that I was his slave."The Wake County School District is investigating. The Apex Middle School principal sent the following letter to families: