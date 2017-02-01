Argument over woman likely behind Hope Mills murder

Jarrod Lamont McLaurin

Hope Mills Police charged a man with first-degree murder Tuesday in connection with a shooting Monday on Camden Road.On Wednesday, sources close to the investigation said an argument over a woman led up to those gunshots in the Millstone Shopping Center parking lot.Police say the shooting suspect followed the victim, Curtis Wisher Jr., into the parking lot where he immediately began shooting once Wisher got out of the car.The 25-year-old Wisher was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he later died.The shooting happened Monday evening outside Snap Fitness in the Millstone complex.On Tuesday morning, Jarrod Lamont McLaurin, 29, of the 100 block of Birdsong Drive, in Lumber Bridge, was arrested with the assistance of the Hoke County Sheriff's Office.McLaurin was charged with one count of first-degree murder.Hope Mills Police investigators searched McLaurin's residence where they found evidence connected to the crime.Wisher's father spoke exclusively with ABC11 on Wednesday, and he said his son had dreams of being a barber, but now those aspirations have been cut short after what he describes as senseless violence."Whatever (McLaurin's) problem is, whatever his deal was, I want him to know that he extinguished a life that was probably greater than his," Curtis Wisher Sr. said. "And I hope he gets exactly what he deserves."McLaurin is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center. He made his first court appearance Wednesday and was denied bond.If convicted, he faces life in prison or the death penalty.