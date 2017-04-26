'Armed and dangerous' man captured in Kinston

Ricky Ward

A man described by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office as "armed and dangerous" has been captured in Kinston.Ricky Terrell Ward, 33, was wanted by numerous law enforcement agencies, including the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, the Goldsboro Police Department, and the Raleigh Police Department.Ward was wanted by the Goldsboro Police Department on warrants for shooting into occupied property, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The charges stem from a March 27 incident where Ward is suspected of trying to rob a couple at the Speedway at Highway 70 West and Claridge Nursery Road.The Wayne County Sheriff's Office wanted Ward for questioning in the murder of David Demarlo Thompson on April 23. Ward is a possible suspect in the slaying, the sheriff's office said.Ward was also wanted by the Raleigh Police Department for charges in the theft of a vehicle registered to 22-year-old Justice Courtney Lyons. Lyons has been reported missing to Raleigh Police since March 19. Lyons' vehicle was recovered when Ward allegedly wrecked it after Wayne County Deputies tried to stop him on Highway 70 on March 27.Kinston police say Ward was pulled over in a routine traffic stop around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday but got out and ran.SWAT teams from the Kinston Police Department, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, and the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office, along with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force found Ward hiding under a home on West Shine Street and took him into custody without incident.