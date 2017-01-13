Arrest made in July murder of Seymour Johnson airman

32-year-old Ryan Morgan was shot and killed

Goldsboro Police have finally made an arrest in the fatal shooting of an active duty Seymour Johnson AFB airman on July 31.On Friday, a warrant was obtained for murder charging Bobby Mandrell Williams, 36, in the death of Ryan Apollo Morgan, 32.The shooting happened about 2:30 a.m. in the 100 block of N. Center Street.Williams, of the 300 block of Main Street in Walstonburg, was already being held at the Greene County Detention Center on unrelated charges and now will remain in custody without bond pending his first appearance in Wayne County District Court on Tuesday.Investigators with the Goldsboro Police Department and Special Agents with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations at Seymour Johnson AFB continued to interview potential witnesses and follow up on leads.Morgan, an Alabama native, was taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital where he died.Morgan spent nine years in the U.S. Air Force -- three of those at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base. Morgan was also a sergeant in the Marines and did 3 tours in Iraq, his brother told ABC11 in July.Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255 or text at (919) 222-4230. Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information.Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests.