An arrest has been made in the rape of an 11-year-old girl who was taken from an Alamance County bus stop in October.Alamance County investigators said they will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday in reference to the incident,reports.The name of the man in custody is not currently being released, but he's facing statutory rape and statutory sex offence charges.The incident happened October 10 of last year as the victim was waiting for the school bus on Mebane Oaks Road near the county line.The victim was allegedly taken to a nearby location and assaulted. Investigators said she was able to get out of the car and flag down a passing car.At the time of the rape, Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson said he hoped the little girl's attacker spends the rest of his life in prison.