DURHAM (WTVD) --The Durham Police Department has arrested a man in connection with the latest string of indecent exposures along the American Tobacco Trail.
Gaberial Dequon Harris, 23, of Durham is charged with three counts of felony indecent exposure and one count of misdemeanor indecent exposure. Police say three of the victims he allegedly exposed himself to were under 16 years of age.
Harris reportedly exposed himself to a mother and her two children along the American Tobacco Trail just south of the downtown area on June 21st. It happened just after noon close to the 1 mile marker where the trail crosses West Enterprise Street.
Harris was arrested on June 24 for a parole violation and was placed in Durham County Jail without bond at that time.
Police say he was in jail at the time when another indecent exposure was reported on the trail on June 24. That incident happened around 3:30 p.m. near East Alton Street.
Officers said a female reported that she was sitting down drinking water when a tall, dark-skinned black male, wearing no shirt and black shorts, approached her.
The man, described as having a "kind face" had short hair and a large tattoo on his chest.
Police said the suspect asked the victim how she was doing, and if she needed any help with the groceries she was carrying.
The victim told him she didn't need any help and the man left.
The victim said she encountered the man 20 minutes later. This time the man asked for a drink while at the same time exposing himself to the victim.
The suspect then fled north on the trail in the direction of South Roxboro Street.
The female said she recognized the suspect as someone she's seen on the trail before.
The Durham Police Department said they regularly patrol the trials and encourage the public to follow these safety tips:
- Be aware of your surroundings
- Call 911 to report any suspicious activities
- Do not walk alone
- Try to remain in well-lit areas
- Trust your instincts
- Do not walk/run with earbuds or headphones
- Bring a cell phone
City officials said the Parks and Recreation Department help keep the trails in shape, so it makes the area safer and more open. They hope the open landscape will help to deter criminals.
New: Durham's City Manager tells me Durham's park & Rec Dept. has people on staff who use landscaping to improve safety on ATT #ABC11— Lori Denberg (@LDENBERG) June 24, 2017
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.