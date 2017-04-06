Jennafer, right, was only 13 years old when she was struck and killed by a car that sped away.

Kyle Strait was 16 when he was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver.

Investigators from the State Highway Patrol and the Harnett County Sheriff's Office said Thursday they have made arrests in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred more than one year ago.The hit-and-run on Jan. 16, 2016 killed Jennafer Schark, 13, and Kyle Strait, 16, both of Broadway, and left another teen, Steven Daniels, 14, of Sanford, critically injured as they walked to a convenience store to get some snacks.Investigators have charged Davis Christian Stewart, 21, of Lillington, identified as the driver, was charged with two counts of felony hit and run causing death or serious bodily injury, one count of felony hit and run causing injury, altering and removing evidence, conspiracy to alter or remove evidence, obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice.The North Carolina Highway Patrol told ABC11 that Stewart was found in San Bernardino County, California, where he was arrested Wednesday. He has a court date in California on Friday. It's not yet known when he will be transported back to North Carolina.Investigators also charged Donald Conrad Crounse, 20, of the 8300 block of Grey Avvey Place in Raleigh, who was identified as a passenger, with two counts of felony hit and run causing death or serious bodily injury, one count of felony hit and run causing injury, altering and removing evidence, conspiracy to alter and remove evidence, obstruction of justice, conspiracy to obstruct justice and conspiracy to commit felony hit and run.Investigators said they followed up on several leads that eventually led to information on the vehicle sought. This past Tuesday, troopers, in consultation with the Harnett County District Attorney's office, filed charges in the case.The deadly incident happened Saturday, January 16, 2016 about 11:15 p.m., on U.S. 421 near McNeill Mill Road in Harnett County.The three teens were walking home from a Kangaroo gas station, when they were struck by a vehicle which then fled the scene.According to Harnett County Schools, Schark was a student at Western Harnett Middle School. Strait was a student at Western Harnett High School, which is also where Daniels went to school at the time of the incident.