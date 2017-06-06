ATF: 5 rifles stolen from Clayton gun store still missing

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Clayton Police Department are seeking the public's help in the recovery of five 5.56/.223 caliber rifles stolen November 23, 2016, during a burglary at Trigger Happy Guns at 227 E. Main Street in Clayton.The stolen firearms are similar in appearance to the one in the photo below:In December, Clayton Police charged 23-year-old Cedrick Jermaine Williams with stealing the five rifles from Trigger Happy Guns, but the weapons are still missing.Anyone with information about the location of these firearms and/or persons who unknowingly purchased one or more of these firearms should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477); email; through its website at; or through the ReportIt app,, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.Anyone with information can also contact Clayton Police Department at (919) 553-4611. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.