ATF: 5 rifles stolen from Clayton gun store still missing

CLAYTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Clayton Police Department are seeking the public's help in the recovery of five 5.56/.223 caliber rifles stolen November 23, 2016, during a burglary at Trigger Happy Guns at 227 E. Main Street in Clayton.
The stolen firearms are similar in appearance to the one in the photo below:
In December, Clayton Police charged 23-year-old Cedrick Jermaine Williams with stealing the five rifles from Trigger Happy Guns, but the weapons are still missing.
Anyone with information about the location of these firearms and/or persons who unknowingly purchased one or more of these firearms should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477); email ATFTips@atf.gov; through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips; or through the ReportIt app, www.reportit.com, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.
Anyone with information can also contact Clayton Police Department at (919) 553-4611. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.