An armed man demanded money from a Durham Hardee's restaurant early Saturday morning.Police said the suspect entered the Hardee's on Chapel Hill Road around 6:30 a.m.When the employees refused to give the man money, he fled the scene.No one was hurt.Investigators say they need more information to help them find the suspect, including a description of the man.Anyone with information is asked to call Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.