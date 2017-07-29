Authorities identify body found at Falls Lake

Authorities have confirmed that a body was found in Falls Lake around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.The body was identified as 23-year-old Emmanuel Diaz Juarez of Raleigh, family members confirmed.Juarez's body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office. The investigation is still ongoing.The sheriff's office got a call around 5 p.m. Friday about a possible drowning incident and said some people at the lake saw what they thought was a male swimmer in distress in the lake.A search didn't turn up anything Friday, but Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison said a "vehicle of interest" was found near the lake.The sheriff's office is trying to find the owner of the vehicle.Northern Wake Fire Department, Wildlife, NC State Parks, Wake EMS, and Durham County Sheriff's Office Dive Team assisted in the operation.