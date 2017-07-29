NEWS

Authorities identify body found at Falls Lake

Authorities searched Falls Lake on Friday for a possible drowning victim.

WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
Authorities have confirmed that a body was found in Falls Lake around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The body was identified as 23-year-old Emmanuel Diaz Juarez of Raleigh, family members confirmed.

Juarez's body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office. The investigation is still ongoing.

The sheriff's office got a call around 5 p.m. Friday about a possible drowning incident and said some people at the lake saw what they thought was a male swimmer in distress in the lake.

A search didn't turn up anything Friday, but Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison said a "vehicle of interest" was found near the lake.

The sheriff's office is trying to find the owner of the vehicle.

Northern Wake Fire Department, Wildlife, NC State Parks, Wake EMS, and Durham County Sheriff's Office Dive Team assisted in the operation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsdrowningbody found
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Leaders in Congress react to ABC News investigation of border agency
Teen who allegedly live-streamed deadly car crash denied lower bail
Trump rails against Senate rules in wake of health care defeat
Man killed in Durham shooting
More News
Top Stories
Man killed in Durham shooting
An autumn-like treat on the way!
John Kelly brings military bearing to White House staff
FDA to target addictive levels of nicotine in cigarettes
After health bill crashes, McConnell just wants to 'move on'
Authorities search Falls Lake for possible drowning victim
Raleigh mom charged after children left alone overnight
Judge refuses to lower bail for teen who live streamed crash
Show More
Outer Banks outage: Visitor evacuation ordered for Hatteras
Fayetteville residents frustrated over dam repair plans
Trooper hit by impaired driver: 'Lucky to be alive"
North Korea says 2nd ICBM test puts much of US in range
Rally protests alleged abuse in immigration detention centers
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
More Photos