Authorities are searching for a teen who was reported missing near Sugar Lake in Pittsboro Wednesday.Gabriel Boone Cummins was last seen in the 300 block of Sugar Lake Road between 1 and 2 a.m., according to officials.Members of the Chatham County Sheriff's Office, Emergency Management, North Chatham Fire and Rescue, and First Health are helping search for the 18-year-old.Officials say the area around Sugar Lake has been thoroughly searched, so authorities are now focusing most of their efforts on searching the lake itself.Anyone with any information regarding Cummins' whereabouts is asked to contact the Chatham County Sheriff's Office at (919) 542-2911.