Bad Santa robs Durham cell phone store

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --A bad Santa helped himself to an early Christmas in Durham.
But this was no festive occasion. Durham Police said the burly man dressed in a Santa hat, a Santa jacket and a fake white beard whipped out a gun and robbed the Boost Mobile at 2000 Avondale Drive on May 6.
It happened about 9:30 a.m. He demanded money, and then put the cash in a red bag and fled from the store.
It was unclear whether he left on foot or via another mode of transportation. No one was hurt in the robbery.
He was described as a black man, 20 to 25 years old, 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall and approximately 300 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Walsh at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29248 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
