Bad Santa robs Durham cell phone store

A bad Santa helped himself to an early Christmas in Durham.But this was no festive occasion. Durham Police said the burly man dressed in a Santa hat, a Santa jacket and a fake white beard whipped out a gun and robbed the Boost Mobile at 2000 Avondale Drive on May 6.It happened about 9:30 a.m. He demanded money, and then put the cash in a red bag and fled from the store.It was unclear whether he left on foot or via another mode of transportation. No one was hurt in the robbery.He was described as a black man, 20 to 25 years old, 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall and approximately 300 pounds.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Walsh at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29248 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.