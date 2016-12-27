Bicycles set to be donated stolen in Moore County

SOUTHERN PINES, North Carolina (WTVD) --Over 80 bicycles that were set to be given away in Robbins on New Year's Day were stolen on Christmas night.
The bikes are part of the Project Santa and were stolen from the trailer, The Pilot reports.
Earl Wright, the founder of the project, has been giving away bicycles for more than a decade. His organization gives away more than 1,000 to children in need each year.
Southern Pines police are investigating the theft.
Project Santa is collecting funds and bicycles this week to take to Robbins for their annual New Year's Day giveaway. To donate, call Earl Wright at (910) 639-9506 or visit 291 South Mechanic St. in Southern Pines.