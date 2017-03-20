The incident happened just before 7 a.m. on Trinity Road at Corporate Center Drive in Raleigh.

Authorities in Raleigh are investigating after a bicyclist died in a collision with a NC State police officer Monday morning.It happened just before 7 a.m. on Trinity Road at Corporate Center Drive.Authorities said 55-year-old John Leonard White Jr. was declared dead at the scene.White was from Florida and working in the area temporarily.Investigators said it doesn't appear charges are likely because of the darkness and White failed to yield the right of way.