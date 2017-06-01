NEWS

Bill seeks to do away with concealed handgun permits

Bill seeks to do away with concealed handgun permits (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A bill that would make it easier to carry a gun in North Carolina is getting its first approval from state lawmakers.

House Bill 746 would allow anyone over the age of 18 to carry a handgun openly, or concealed, without a permit in places where guns are allowed.

Currently, gun owners have to apply for a permit from the county sheriff.

A federal background check would still be required for guns purchased through a licensed dealer, but not for those purchased through a private sale or at gun shows.

The House Judiciary Committee has already approved HB 746.

The House Finance Committee will be discussing the bill Thursday before a third and final reading on the House floor.

