NEWS

Boat explodes after gas was pumped into fishing rod holder

EMBED </>More Videos

Boat explosion injures 3 at Ocean Isle Beach.

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A boat exploded at a dock on the North Carolina coast, injuring three, after the boaters accidentally pumped 28 gallons of gasoline into a fishing rod holder instead of the fuel tank.

Scott Pritchard with the state Wildlife Resource Commission told WECT the three people hospitalized are the boat's owner, 40-year-old David Martin Jr. of Charlotte; passenger 35-year-old Jonathan Bickett of Charlotte; and 24-year-old Kendrick Schwarz of Brunswick County.

Schwarz worked for a company called to tow the boat after the two realized the mistake.

As battery cables were being disconnected in an effort to prevent a spark, a spark occurred anyway, igniting the fuel.

Martin and Bickett were airlifted to a Chapel Hill hospital. An ambulance took Schwarz to a hospital in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsexplosionboat accidentnorth carolina news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Missing Duke student died of hypothermia in Massachusetts woods
Penn State proposes changes to Greek system after pledge's death
A high school party, an accusation of rape, and what 6 students say they saw
Tim Kaine: Trump is 'jealous of Obama accomplishments'
More News
Top Stories
Missing Duke student died of hypothermia in Massachusetts woods
Raleigh apartment residents fume over curfew
Unlike others, Putin doesn't criticize Trump over decision
17th arrest made in connection with Manchester attack
ISIS claims responsibility for deadly Manila attack
Cat in a tree? No, it's a dog who had to be rescued
Meet America's latest fitness star: Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Show More
Anti-Trump demonstrations slated for North Carolina
Inspector visits construction site after I-Team report
Why do drivers lose their minds around cyclists?
'He broke me.' Kathy Griffin addresses Trump photo
Residents so ready for I-40 construction to wrap up
More News
Top Video
Raleigh apartment residents fume over curfew
'He broke me.' Kathy Griffin addresses Trump photo
Why do drivers lose their minds around cyclists?
Raleigh mom accused of abusing her baby pleads guilty
More Video