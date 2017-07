Elliot Bernard Haas

Authorities are investigating after the body of a missing 71-year-old man was found in Wake Forest Thursday morning.Raleigh police the body of Elliot Bernard Haas was discovered in 11000 block of Capital Boulevard, not far from the Walmart store.Authorities said a preliminary investigation did not show any apparent signs that foul play was involved in his death.Haas was last seen in the area of Wakefield Pines Drive on Sunday.