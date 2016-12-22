FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said a body found in a burning car last Thursday night has been identified as 31-year-old Martino Anthony Jones.
Cumberland County Sheriff's Deputies were called to assist the fire department with a vehicle fire at 7:51 p.m. at Gateway Drive and Manning Circle in Fayetteville.
Once firefighters had the fire under control, a closer look at the car revealed there was a burned body inside the vehicle.
The Medical Examiner's Office was able to identify the body using provided medical records. The cause of death is still undetermined.
The vehicle was identified as a 2005 Lincoln Town car.
The Sheriff's Office is requesting anyone with information about this incident to please call 911 or contact the Sheriff's Office at (910) 323-1500.