A charred body was found inside a burned vehicle.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said a body found in a burning car last Thursday night has been identified as 31-year-old Martino Anthony Jones.Cumberland County Sheriff's Deputies were called to assist the fire department with a vehicle fire at 7:51 p.m. at Gateway Drive and Manning Circle in Fayetteville.Once firefighters had the fire under control, a closer look at the car revealed there was a burned body inside the vehicle.The Medical Examiner's Office was able to identify the body using provided medical records. The cause of death is still undetermined.The vehicle was identified as a 2005 Lincoln Town car.The Sheriff's Office is requesting anyone with information about this incident to please call 911 or contact the Sheriff's Office at (910) 323-1500.