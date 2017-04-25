NEWS

Body found in Neuse River, authorities say

Body found in Neuse River, authorities say (Credit: Mickey Lamm)

SMITHFIELD, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities say a body was found in the Neuse River Tuesday afternoon by North Carolina Department of Transportation crews.

Around 2:45 p.m, an NCDOT bridge maintenance crew was working to remove debris that had gathered around a support beam column at the Neuse River Bridge on US 301 South of Smithfield.
While removing the debris that was collected by recent rainfall, the crew spotted the body that had been lodged against the support beams.

The Smithfield Police Department responded to the scene and will lead the investigation.

Police Detective Sgt. R.D. Wood said the Smithfield Fire Department will assist in the recovery of the body.

Officials have not released any information about the body, including the person's identity.

Fayetteville cleans up after recent flooding
Dad "fired" for taking time off to care for cancer-stricken daughter
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in shooting
Restaurant rage: Video of NJ eatery dispute goes viral
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire following 2017 season
