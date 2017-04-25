Body found in Neuse River, authorities say

Authorities say a body was found in the Neuse River Tuesday afternoon by North Carolina Department of Transportation crews.Around 2:45 p.m, an NCDOT bridge maintenance crew was working to remove debris that had gathered around a support beam column at the Neuse River Bridge on US 301 South of Smithfield.While removing the debris that was collected by recent rainfall, the crew spotted the body that had been lodged against the support beams.The Smithfield Police Department responded to the scene and will lead the investigation.Police Detective Sgt. R.D. Wood said the Smithfield Fire Department will assist in the recovery of the body.Officials have not released any information about the body, including the person's identity.