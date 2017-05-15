Body of missing swimmer recovered at Jordan Lake

The body of a missing swimmer was recovered at Jordan Lake on Monday night.Emergency crews said the 18-year-old man's body was found at 8:58 p.m.The Moncure Fire Department said the man was swimming with a friend when he went under.When he didn't come back up, the friend called 911.Divers entered the water about 8:30 p.m.The man apparently was wearing jeans and may have become fatigued in the water.The body was taken away in an ambulance. His identity was not immediately released.Multiple agencies assisted with the search.