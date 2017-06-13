NEWS

Body of missing Wayne County teen found off Emerald Isle

WILMINGTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Emerald Isle Fire and Rescue confirm that the body of a 17-year-old boy who went missing while swimming over the weekend has been found.

Police said the teen, who has yet to be identified, and his friend were caught in a rip current while swimming Saturday.

One of the boys, a 16-year-old, was rescued by a surfer and brought ashore.

He was taken to Carteret HealthCare before being airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. He is listed in critical condition.

The U.S. Coast Guard, along with Emerald Isle officials, searched for days trying to find the missing 17-year-old teen.

The boys' names have not yet been released. Police said that the teens were visiting Emerald Isle for the day.

More: How to survive a rip current

ABC11 Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann explains how to survive a rip current.

