Body set on fire at Harris Lake County Park

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said people playing frisbee golf found a burning body at Harris Lake County Park on Sunday.The witnesses called 911 around 1 p.m. to report the body. When deputies arrived, the body was still on fire.Authorities said the body is burnt so badly there was no way to immediately identify the victim.The sheriff told our crew on the scene he isn't sure if it was foul play or self-inflicted.Deputies are canvassing the area for burning materials.The investigation is ongoing. More details will be added as they are received.