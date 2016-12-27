HILLSBOROUGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --Heartbreaking 911 calls released Tuesday shed new light on what happened Monday afternoon when a runaway construction truck barreled down a hill in Hillsborough, killing a 5-year-old boy.
ABC11 is not airing the calls. In one, the obviously stunned father of William Everett Copeland tells a 911 operator that "a truck hit my child."
In another, an upset, shocked, and angry neighbor is heard asking others who the driver was.
It happened on Dogwood Bloom Lane in Hillsborough's Forest Ridge subdivision, a new neighborhood not far from U.S. 70, where homes under construction are mixed with finished ones.
Just before 1 p.m., construction crews were loading the back of the truck when it started rolling. No one was inside the cab when it started gaining speed down the hill, through a front yard, a driveway, and then a garage door.
A group of children was playing in the driveway and the 5-year-old boy - who went by the name of Everett - couldn't get out of the way. The truck hit him before crashing into the home.
Neighbors said a doctor who lives in the neighborhood ran over to help. She performed CPR until emergency crews arrived.
Hillsborough Police Chief Duane Hampton said Everett was rushed to Duke University Hospital, but did not survive.
Alejandro Suarez, 28, of Angier, is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle. Police said he was responsible for the control of the vehicle. He was taken to the Orange County Jail and is being held on a $10,000 bond.
At this point, we don't believe the vehicle was properly secured," said Chief Hampton. "We will also be following up the investigation, looking at the mechanical condition of the vehicle and confirming all of the working relationships, regarding specifically which company the crew was working for."
Online, the developer listed for Forest Ridge is Crescent Communities.
Tony Wilbert, a spokesperson for the company, issued the following statement:
Crescent Communities is saddened by the accident and child's death today at the Forest Ridge community in Hillsborough. The accident involved construction equipment operated by a contractor hired by one of the community's homebuilders. Because Hillsborough police have charged another company's employee in the death, Crescent cannot comment on the actual events or criminal case. We are closely monitoring the situation and cooperating with authorities. Crescent cannot express strongly enough our sympathies for the child's family and friends.
Friends have set up a GoFundMe page for the boy's parents to help with funeral expenses.
