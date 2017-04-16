NEWS

Boy recovers after being hit by a racecar in Willis

EMBED </>More News Videos

A mother says her son was hurt in a crash that involved a racecar.

By
WILLIS, Texas --
A young boy is spending his birthday in the hospital following an accident at Gator Motorplex in Willis.

Morgan Harrod turns 13 on Easter Sunday.

Morgan is currently in Memorial Hermann Hospital's Pediatric Intensive Care Unit recovering from severe injuries.

Morgan's family told Eyewitness News that he really likes racecars and that his favorite driver is Kasey Kahne.

The family said it wasn't a surprise when he wanted to go to a race track for his birthday celebration.

Morgan's mother, Jennifer Driver, said she felt safe doing so.

Driver said that she and her son were walking up to the fence outside of the track. She said a racecar driver seemingly came out of nowhere at a fast speed.

Before she realized it, Morgan had been hit.

"I was screaming. I was crying. Honestly, I don't know if he lost consciousness for a few minutes or if he was in shock and his eyes were closed. I didn't know he was alive. I thought he was gone," said Driver. "It's the worst thing I've seen. I know the first night when I went to sleep, that's all I've seen when I go to sleep is the whole wreck over and over again because the guy didn't even stop."

Morgan's father, Brandon Harrod, immediately drove to Houston from northeast Texas. Harrod said he wants answers as to how his boy was injured at the racetrack.

"I would love to find out exactly what happened," said Harrod. "I believe the race should have stopped and that situation should have been handled before they kept racing."

Driver said that Morgan had 22 staples put in his head and suffered road rash.

Morgan is now breathing on his own.

Driver also explained Morgan's prognosis is unknown because he's heavily sedated from pain medication.

The family describes Morgan as sweet, kind, and a "mama's boy."

The Willis Police Department is investigating the situation.

Eyewitness News reached out to the owner of Gator Motorplex. The owner told our reporter over the phone Friday that Morgan was in the pit area when he was injured on Thursday evening. On Saturday afternoon, the owner said that his insurance company instructed him not to talk about the accident.

Morgan's family said they just want answers as to who ran over their boy.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsWillis
Load Comments
NEWS
Cleveland police searching for suspect who broadcast killing on Facebook
Hundreds mourn bombing victims at Egypt church
North Korea's attempted missile launch explodes on liftoff, U.S. officials say
Trump's rhetoric on North Korea 'makes people nervous' but actions are positive: former US envoy
Biggest concern is that Kim Jong Un will 'miscalculate,' US military official says
More News
Top Stories
What's with all the smoke in the Triangle?
Armed robbery reported at Durham hotel
NC boy who died at rotating restaurant identified
Raleigh boy makes Easter baskets for children in need
Birth stats out for April the giraffe's calf
Young driver knocks down power pole in Durham
Drunk Chihuahua found in DUI suspect's car
Show More
NC man tried meeting 13yo for sex, meets cops instead
Sanford 15-year-old charged with murder
Biggest concern is that Kim Jong Un will 'miscalculate,' US military official says
Send us your Easter pictures!
NC Aquarium considers expansion as part of $10M plans
More News
Top Video
Armed robbery reported at Durham hotel
Raleigh boy makes Easter baskets for children in need
Young driver knocks down power pole in Durham
Virginia Tech marking 10 years after mass shooting
More Video