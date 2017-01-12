NEWS

Break-in brings SWAT response at Raleigh's Cameron Village
A business break-in at Cameron Village drew a heavy police presence.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Raleigh Police said a break-in at a closed business Thursday night prompted a SWAT response at Cameron Village.

It happened at 7:42 p.m. in the 2000 block of Clark Avenue.

Officers took one person into custody for questioning.

Tactical officers were used to clear the building to make sure no suspects remained inside.

Bridget Jadwick, owner of the Cheshire Cat Gallery, told the News & Observer that this is the fourth night someone has tried to break into her business since last weekend - once on Saturday, Monday, Tuesday and again Thursday night.

She said that jewelry and Samurai swords had been stolen and a hole was torn in the wall by the front door. She said her security system alerted her to the break-in.

