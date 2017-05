The Harnett County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double shooting in the Cameron area.Deputies said it happened around 4 a.m. in the 600 block of Gilchrist Road, south of NC Hwy 24.Two brothers were wounded in the drive-by attack. One - age 23 - is in critical condition. The second was treated and released from the hospital.Their names were not immediately released.More than 30 spent bullet casings were found by investigators at the scene.