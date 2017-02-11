NEWS

Brush fire shuts down part of All American Expressway in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Fayetteville Police Department said All American Expressway outbound is closed between Raeford Road and Cliffdale Road due to a large brush fire.


Police did not say when the road would reopen.

Authorities told our crew on the scene the fire didn't threaten any homes.
