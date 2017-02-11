FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Fayetteville Police Department said All American Expressway outbound is closed between Raeford Road and Cliffdale Road due to a large brush fire.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: All American between Raeford and Cliffdale. Fire Dept working a large brush fire. Use caution or an alternative route pic.twitter.com/8vzkUcALYx— Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) February 11, 2017
Police did not say when the road would reopen.
Authorities told our crew on the scene the fire didn't threaten any homes.