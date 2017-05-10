A string of Raleigh break-ins that may be connected has businesses on edge.The thief didn't realize when he pried the door open at Hoppy Endings in Raleigh that the business is full of surveillance cameras. Now, video of him is all over social media.Police haven't released details of their investigation, so it is unclear how much the thief has stolen. The owner of Hoppy Endings said the suspect took $4,500 from his family's business, causing them serious pain.The owner, Damien Horne, lives minutes away from his bar business in Litchford Village, so when the alarm went off he rushed to the scene."I was here within three minutes," Horne said. "Nobody was here. He was in and out that quick."Horne said five other businesses in Litchford Village were broken into that night. Four days later, the owner of Brown's Billiards said his business was burgled.The two business owners compared surveillance pictures and are convinced it's the same man who committed both crimes.Anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance video is urged to call Raleigh Police.