Cal Poly Pomona safety officer stabbed to death, suspect shot and killed

MARK OSBORNE
A Cal Poly Pomona Police public security specialist was stabbed to death and the alleged suspect is dead as well after being shot by police on the California campus.

Los Angeles ABC station KABC reports the pair of deadly events took place at about 5 p.m. local time on Friday. Campus police received a call about a stabbing on campus and encountered the suspect when they arrived on the scene.

Pomona Police Department Chief Michael Olivieri said on Twitter that a Cal Poly Police parking officer was killed, and the suspect was shot and killed by responding officers. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department later clarified the victim was a public safety specialist on campus.

No officers were injured responding to the incident, Olivieri said.

"We do not believe there are additional suspects, but searches are taking place as a precaution," Olivieri said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department will take over an investigation of the double killings, Pomona police said.

"This kind man, a public servant who lost his life today, was doing his job: protecting the staff and students at Cal Poly Pomona," the sheriff's department said in a statement. "We are saddened for the victim's loved ones, friends and family."

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Lt. John Corina said at an evening press conference the suspect may have been a custodian on campus.

A safety alert was issued on campus to advise students to stay away from the south side of campus, KABC reported.

Cal Poly's main campus is located three hours north of Los Angeles in San Luis Obispo, California, while its Pomona campus, where the stabbing and shooting occurred, is about 25 miles east of Los Angeles.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Man drowns while rescuing child from Little River in Zebulon
Suspect accused of plotting terrorist attack on 4th arrested
Garner police officer's home destroyed by fire
Billboard warns against treats for Outer Banks wild horses
Texas hospital delivers 48 babies in 41 hours
SC authorities investigate death of 41-year-old woman from Nash Co.
US 70 reopens after SUV collided with motorcycle near Princeton
SILVER ALERT: Police looking for missing Raleigh 11-year-old boy
Show More
Freak accident: Man impaled by tree branch while driving in Brooklyn
Dog shields owner from rattlesnake bite while hiking
VIDEO: Rocket crashes, bursts into flames seconds after launch
Zebulon police identify man who stole dog food, other items from Food Lion
Best Buy to abandon CDs entirely on July 1st
More News