Card skimmer reported at Durham gas station

Before you swipe, look for damage or machine parts that seem out of place.



Pay with a credit card or select the credit option if you're using a debit card at a gas station.



Monitor bank statements for unusual activity after a gas station purchase.

The Durham County Sheriff's Office is urging gas-station customers to take a second look before they pump.The Sheriff's Office said an electronic card skimmer was reportedly found at the C-Mart Exxon in the 2400 block of East Club Boulevard.The device collects debit-card data and can result in fraudulent charges. At least one card swiper on a gas pump at the C-Mart showed signs of tampering, the sheriff's office said.The Sheriff's Office has simple safety tips to help customers protect their bank accounts against electronic card skimmers.Detectives are urging anyone who discovers an electronic skimmer at other Durham County locations to contact the Sheriff's Office at (919) 560-0900 or Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.Durham CrimeStoppers offers rewards for information leading to an arrest in felony cases only. The public can also submit information anonymously at