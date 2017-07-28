  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Card skimmer reported at Durham gas station

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Durham County Sheriff's Office is urging gas-station customers to take a second look before they pump.

The Sheriff's Office said an electronic card skimmer was reportedly found at the C-Mart Exxon in the 2400 block of East Club Boulevard.

The device collects debit-card data and can result in fraudulent charges. At least one card swiper on a gas pump at the C-Mart showed signs of tampering, the sheriff's office said.

The Sheriff's Office has simple safety tips to help customers protect their bank accounts against electronic card skimmers.

  • Before you swipe, look for damage or machine parts that seem out of place.

  • Pay with a credit card or select the credit option if you're using a debit card at a gas station.

  • Monitor bank statements for unusual activity after a gas station purchase.


Detectives are urging anyone who discovers an electronic skimmer at other Durham County locations to contact the Sheriff's Office at (919) 560-0900 or Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

Durham CrimeStoppers offers rewards for information leading to an arrest in felony cases only. The public can also submit information anonymously at crimetip@durhamsheriff.org.
