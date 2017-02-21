NEWS

Cary man accused of threatening non-Muslims

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina said Tuesday it has charged a Cary, North Carolina man with communicating threats against non-Muslims.

Garrett Grimsley, 27, went before a federal magistrate Tuesday morning in Raleigh.

According to the affidavit filed with the criminal complaint, Grimsley posted an online public message earlier this month stating "don't go to Cary tomorrow."

In a private message to a witness, Grimsley allegedly wrote: "For too long the kuffar [non-Muslims] have spit in our faces and trampled our rights. This cannot continue. I cannot speak of anything. Say your dua [prayers], sleep, and watch the news tomorrow. It will only be the beginning . . ."

A search of Grimsley's apartment by the FBI, SBI, and the Cary Police Department revealed an AK-47 assault rifle, four 30-round magazines, and approximately 340 rounds of 7.62 millimeter ammunition.

If convicted, Grimsley faces five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

