Cary man accused of threatening non-Muslims

United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina said Tuesday it has charged a Cary, North Carolina man with communicating threats against non-Muslims.Garrett Grimsley, 27, went before a federal magistrate Tuesday morning in Raleigh.According to the affidavit filed with the criminal complaint, Grimsley posted an online public message earlier this month stating "don't go to Cary tomorrow."In a private message to a witness, Grimsley allegedly wrote: "For too long the kuffar [non-Muslims] have spit in our faces and trampled our rights. This cannot continue. I cannot speak of anything. Say your dua [prayers], sleep, and watch the news tomorrow. It will only be the beginning . . ."A search of Grimsley's apartment by the FBI, SBI, and the Cary Police Department revealed an AK-47 assault rifle, four 30-round magazines, and approximately 340 rounds of 7.62 millimeter ammunition.If convicted, Grimsley faces five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.