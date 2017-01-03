NEWS

Neighbors surprised as Cary woman faces child sex charges in UK
Neighbors are surprised to hear a Cary woman is facing child sex charges in the UK.

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Cary resident Christine Lacson Abad is accused of leaving the Triangle and traveling thousands of miles to the United Kingdom to commit a child sex offense.

The BBC reported that Abad went to considerable lengths to prey upon the child and used the Internet to track down her 15-year-old victim in Wales.

Abad is facing several sex charges, and her relatives in Cary are not commenting.

Neighbors are surprised and say by all accounts, the 27-year-old Abad appears to come from a good family.

"For this to happen, I am sure they are shocked, and I can't imagine because it seems like if that was the case with this young woman, we would have had charges here in the United States," said neighbor Wanda Smith.

ABC11 checked and Abad does not have a record here in Wake County. Her only previous brush with the law appears to be a speeding ticket from 2015.

ORIGINAL STORY: CARY WOMAN JAILED IN THE UK OVER CHILD SEX CHARGES

As Abad now sits locked up in prison abroad, neighbors are worried for the family she leaves behind stateside.

"My heart goes out to them, because I know that this a very sad time for them and it's a very expensive process I would think if you've got someone incarcerated in another country," Smith said. "I don't know how they will handle it, how they'll go about dealing with it."

Abad is scheduled to appear back in court next month.

RDU officials could not say when Abad flew out of the airport.

