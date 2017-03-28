NEWS

Workers say Cary road could remain closed until Wednesday afternoon

Water main break repairs continue to block Cary road. Officials say it will not be complete before the morning commute. (WTVD)

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A water main break that blocked Waldo Rood Boulevard in Cary Monday will not be fixed until Wednesday, according to repair crews.

Workers told ABC11 Tuesday morning that it'll be at least until Wednesday afternoon before the road is repaired and can reopen. Before that, officials said it would remain closed through the Tuesday morning commute.



In the meantime, the Town of Cary is urging motorists to avoid the area near the Cary Parkway or detour using MacArthur Drive.

The break happened around 8 a.m. Monday on Waldo Rood near SW Cary Parkway.

The asphalt cracked, leaving Waldo Rood Boulevard closed from Cary Parkway to MacArthur Drive and Cary Parkway at Waldo Rood Boulevard is reduced to one lane in the southbound direction.

"If you can, avoid the area for the remainder of the day but (we) definitely regret and recognize the impact this is having on the traffic flow and so we're working diligently to dedicate all of our resources to take care of this as soon as possible," said Matt Wetherell, Operations Coordinator for the Town of Cary.



Some business owners at the nearby Parkway Place Offices said the water main break impacted their operations.

"The biggest concern with staff has been just getting here so everybody's been in communication trying to direct other staff members into this Parkway Place," said Dr. Pat Cassidy, CEO of Net 32 Inc.

Businesses said they have water, but that they experienced sporadic outages Monday morning.

Staff at E. Scott Saltzman Family & Cosmetic Dentistry didn't want to take any chances so they canceled all morning appointments.

"We have to have the water for our business, we're having to use for any types of procedures and things like that," said Laura Ashley, front office/insurance specialist at E Scott Saltzman Family & Cosmetic Dentistry. "So it did affect our business."

It is unclear what caused the 30" water main to break.

All water is deemed safe for consumption at this time.

