A family's cat is being called a hero after a mother and two kids in Holly Springs were rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning.Paramedics were called to the family's home on Sarrucca Court, off Piney Grove-Wilbon Road about carbon monoxide poisoning.The town fire chief reported the woman and two kids were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.ABC11 has learned that the family left a car running in the garage overnight, and it was the cat who woke them up."My daughter woke us up and said the cat is making funny noises and then she passed out," the woman's husband said.