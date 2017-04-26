  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
NEWS

Cat alerts Holly Springs family about carbon monoxide, 3 hospitalized

EMBED </>More News Videos

Paramedics were called to the family's home in Holly Springs about carbon monoxide poisoning. (WTVD)

HOLLY SPRINGS, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A family's cat is being called a hero after a mother and two kids in Holly Springs were rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning.

Paramedics were called to the family's home on Sarrucca Court, off Piney Grove-Wilbon Road about carbon monoxide poisoning.

The town fire chief reported the woman and two kids were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

ABC11 has learned that the family left a car running in the garage overnight, and it was the cat who woke them up.

"My daughter woke us up and said the cat is making funny noises and then she passed out," the woman's husband said.

Related Topics:
newscarbon monoxideHolly Springs
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
US military begins installations of missile defenses in South Korea
What you need to know about rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula
Federal judge rules Trump cannot punish sanctuary cities by withholding funds
White House set to unveil tax reform blueprint
More News
Top Stories
Flooding Emergency: Watching, waiting for water to fall
Driver sought after man, 72, killed in hit-and-run
Threat of dam breach has Wake County homes at risk
White House set to unveil tax reform blueprint
What you need to know about rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula
NC Senate passes HB13 compromise to lower K-3 class sizes
Body found in Neuse River near Smithfield
Show More
Man kills infant daughter, himself on Facebook Live
Sheriff: Video shows ex-soldier, boyfriend killing her dog
YMCA coming to downtown Raleigh
How much rain did the Triangle see?
Durham man force out of home following recent fire
More News
Top Video
Driver sought after man, 72, killed in hit-and-run
Threat of dam breach has Wake County homes at risk
Flooding Emergency: Watching, waiting for water to fall
NC Senate OKs revised HB13; Class-size changes pushed to 2018
More Video