Chapel Hill man accused of indecent liberties with child

Jeffrey Behun, 62 (image courtesy Chatham County Sheriff's Office)

CHATHAM COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Chatham County Sheriff's Office has charged a man from Chapel Hill with multiple crimes involving a victim under the age of 12.

Jeffrey Behun, 62, was charged with four counts of felony indecent liberties with a child and one count of felony statutory sexual offense.

According to reports, he's accused of multiple offenses in Orange and Chatham counties.

Behun was placed under a $20,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 23.

No other information was released.

