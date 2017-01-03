The Chatham County Sheriff's Office has charged a man from Chapel Hill with multiple crimes involving a victim under the age of 12.Jeffrey Behun, 62, was charged with four counts of felony indecent liberties with a child and one count of felony statutory sexual offense.According to reports, he's accused of multiple offenses in Orange and Chatham counties.Behun was placed under a $20,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 23.No other information was released.