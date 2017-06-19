Charges filed after 20-year-old shot in Holly Springs

Police have charged a man in what they described as an accidental shooting Monday in Holly Springs.Cameron Jaquan Snellings, 20, of Angier, was shot. He was taken to WakeMed on Monday afternoon.The incident happened Monday about 2 p.m. outside a house in the 900 block of West Holly Springs Road.Holly Springs police said they believe the shooting was an accident.About 11:30 p.m., Holly Springs police announced charges have been filed against Shebria Kersey, 22, of Angier.The charges include discharging a firearm in the city limits, and obstructing and delaying officers in the performance of their dutiesKersey also had warrants on file alleging sale and delivery of cocaine, assault and battery, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.Police believe the shooting was an accident.Snellings was listed in in serious but stable condition Monday afternoon. Police said the hospital has not updated his condition as of 8:30 p.m. Monday.